Lakers’ Kuzma: LeBron should have ‘at least’ eight MVPs

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has won the NBA’s MVP award four times in his historic career and is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the third-most of all time. One of his teammates thinks he should have at least double that, though.

Kyle Kuzma lobbied for James to win his fifth MVP award on Thursday night following a 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

“The NBA MVP is a very political award,” Kuzma said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Bron should have been the MVP at least eight, nine, 10 times. Everybody knows that.”

James notched 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists against the Hornets, his third-best performance of the season.

The Lakers are now 4-0 since the All-Star break thanks to James, who has had to carry the load with Anthony Davis sidelined. L.A. is now second in the Western Conference with a 28-13 record.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and eight assists per game this season while shooting 51.4% from the field and 36.7% from deep. When asked about Kuzma’s comments, the 36-year-old admitted that he thinks he should have more than four MVP awards but that it’s not something he dwells on.