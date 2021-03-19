Kyrie slams NCAA for treatment of women’s players

Other professional basketball players also slammed the NCAA, including Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Sabrina Ionescu, Rudy Gobert and Sue Bird. The players called the NCAA a disgrace, among other things.

After countless hours of backlash, the NCAA vowed to correct the disparities between the men’s and women’s facilities inside the tournament bubble.

“We fell short this year in what we’ve been doing to prepare,” NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman told reporters on Friday, via the Washington Post.

She also said the NCAA was “actively working” on improving the women’s facilities, including exercise facilities and food, after a call with coaches and team administrators.