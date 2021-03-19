Kyle Long explains reasons behind for taking last year off

Kyle Long retired from the Chicago Bears after the 2019 season, saying he felt he was “unable to fulfill my end of the bargain” after several injuries derailed his career.

Long considered a return last summer, but didn’t decide to make a comeback until this offseason. The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and admitted on Thursday in his first interview with the media that the year off was “a tremendous opportunity for me to regain physical, mental and emotional composure.”

The three-time Pro Bowler also assured everyone that he’s ready to play after regaining his strength in 2020.

“It’s the renaissance year for me, the rebirth,” Long said, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “I understand what it takes to play in this game and be dominant. I’ve been ‘Rocky IV’-ing it, man, just locking myself in that cabin and getting after it.”

The biggest test for Long will come when the Chiefs get back on the field to prepare for the 2021 season. He’ll have to prove he can still be an effective player as the Chiefs need help protecting Patrick Mahomes.