Kenya Moore Impresses Fans With This Throwback Photo – Check It Out Here

Kenya Moore impresses fans with this throwback pic that she shared on her social media account check it out below.

‘#TBT. This!!!! #blackbeauty #blackbeautyqueens Thank you @vanessawilliamsofficial and #janellecommissiong (first Black Miss Universe) for opening this door for all of us to graciously walk through #respect This isn’t the entire list about out to my Detroit girl #carolegist and all my other sisters #MissUSA #missuniverse #missteenUSA #missamerica,’ Kenya captioned her post.

RELATED: Phaedra Parks Wants Kenya Moore Out Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Marc Daly Might Help Her Succeed

Someone said: ‘Carol!! 1990!! The year I competed at Miss Teen USA!’ and another follower p[osted this message: ‘I remember when Kenya won, my momma screamed so loud ❤️’

A commenter said: ‘Yes you are one of them and did a lot for Black woman when you won. Nobody can ever take that away from you Queen! ❤️’ and someone else posted this message: ‘The 7 Beauty Queen which was Nana Merriweather looks just like Cynthia. Lol.’

RELATED: Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Brooklyn Daly And Eva Marcille’s Boy Mikey Are Posing Together

A commenter said: ‘When you won you don’t know what you did for a young black girls self-esteem. Then I met you when I was a freshman in college and you were so kind and complimented me. I thought it was the best day of my 19-year-old life!!! ❤’

In other news, Kenya Moore shared a couple of new pics in which she is flaunting an elegant look for her fans and followers. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

As expected people hopped in the comments and priased her like there’s no tomorrow.

Kenya Moore ‘s baby girl makes a fashion statement that has fans in awe. Check out her latest pics that her mother shared on her own social media account to see this gorgeous baby girl.

‘Not sure what statement this fashion is making, but I’m committed to it. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙃’ Kenya captioned her post.