Karol G and Anuel AA Split After Two Years of Dating

Neither the Colombian songstress nor the Puerto Rican rapper, who got engaged back in April 2019, speaks up on why they decided to call off their engagement.

Karol G and Anuel AA are going their separate ways. Having been together for two years, the “Ay, DiOs Mio!” singer and the “Hasta que Dios diga” crooner were said to have called it quits on their romance.

Revealing the 30-year-old beauty and the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper’s relationship status was Univision. Neither one of the rumored former couple, however, spoke up on why they decided to call off their engagement.

While Karol and Anuel have yet to address their split, she last posted a photo of them together on Instagram in November 2020 when they celebrated his birthday. Alongside a snap of him holding her in the air as they locked lips, she penned, “Que cumplas 70 mil años más y Ojalá todos conmigo.” It translated to, “May you turn 70,000 more years and hopefully every one with me.”

Karol and Anuel met on the set of their “Culpables” music video in August 2018. They went public with their romance in January 2019. In April the same year, they made their debut as an engaged couple at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

When asked about the engagement, the Colombian songstress flaunted her sparkle to Entertainment Tonight, and raved that she was “super happy.” Her then-fiance, whose real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, chimed in, “There are no words to explain.”

The “Tusa” singer also gushed that the proposal was “better” than she expected to be. “In reality, it was better,” she gushed. “I am super excited, everything has been so special and we are having the best time. Between our music and everything that we are going through with our love, everything is amazing.”

Karol also praised Anuel’s romantic gestures. “He is super romantic, that was one of the things that told me that he was the one,” she revealed. “These days, you don’t find a lot of romantic men like him. He’s my favorite.”