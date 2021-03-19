Kanye West and Drake’s Albums Mysteriously Removed on Apple Music

WENN/Avalon/Tony Forte

Kanye West sparked chatter on social media, but that’s not only due to reports that he becomes the richest black man in the United States. The “Gold Digger” rapper found his name trending on Twitter on Thursday, March 18 after fans noticed that most of his songs were missing from Apple Music’s streaming service.

According to numerous reports, some of his discography was nowhere to be found on the site. Among those which were mysteriously removed were “College Dropout”, “808s & Heartbreak” and “Cruel Summer”.

“According to Apple Music, Kanye West only has 6 albums. College Dropout, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, and TLOP were just a figment of our imagination,” one person tweeted. However, people who previously downloaded those album can still access them.

Kanye wasn’t the only artist which albums were removed from the streaming service by Apple. Some of Drake‘s notable albums were missing. It appeared that the Canadian star’s account has been restored.

“Where are my favorite drake albums on Apple Music? They were there yesterday,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Why drake removing albums from Apple Music,” someone else added.

That aside, Kanye West was recently named as the richest black man in the U.S. after Bloomberg reported his net worth is $6.6 billion. In the report cited from UBS Group AG, the outlet noted that his Yeezy brand was valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. Additionally, it claimed that Yeezy’s new partnership with Gap, which is set to hit stores in the summer, “could be worth as much as $970 million of that total.”

However, the claims were quickly refuted by Forbes. On Thursday, the leading business magazine reported the 49-year-old MC’s net worth are “based on the magical thinking around sales that don’t yet exist.” The outlet added, “This is why he’s currently worth less than one-third of that.”