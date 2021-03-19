Kangaroo swept up in flood waters as NSW deluge continues on Mid North Coast

A kangaroo has been spotted being swept away in floodwaters in NSW.

The animal was seen south of Port Macquarie on the Mid North Coast, which is one of the areas hit by “dangerous” flash flooding.

The kangaroo was hopping through a field in Langley Vale, near Lansdowne when it was swept away.

Kangaroo hops through floods, NSW (Nine)

While it appeared to keep its head above water, for a few agonising moments it appeared to be heading for a dire situation as it sped through the water.

But luckily the kangaroo managed to swim towards the bank.

It scrambled up and hopped away.

The area is the worst hit in the state by the rain, which is heading south for Sydney later tonight and tomorrow.

