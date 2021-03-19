Justin Bieber Announces ‘Justice’ Initiative Supporting Social Good to Mark New Album Release

Instagram

The ‘Never Say Never’ hitmaker uses his platform for good cause as he announces his support for organizations fighting for justice to celebrate his new studio installment.

Justin Bieber has teamed up with bosses at digital marketing platform Propeller to raise awareness and generate support for organisations fighting for justice.

The new initiative has been launched to coincide with the release of Bieber’s new album, “Justice“, on Friday (19Mar21).

Announcing the partnership with Propeller on Twitter on Thursday, Justin wrote, “In honour of #Justice I’m supporting organisations that embody what justice looks like in action.”

The charities who will directly benefit from the campaign include Alexandria House, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Baby2Baby, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Poor People’s Campaign.

Fans donating money to the cause can win tickets to shows on Justin’s 2022 tour, an Epiphone Hummingbird Artist guitar signed by the pop star, and a shopping spree from Justin’s online store.

Unfortunately for the singer, he’s currently embroiled in a legal dispute with dance duo Justice, who have accused Bieber of stealing their logo.

The dance troupe fired a cease-and-desist letter. They told Justin in their letter, “Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice.”

“Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

“Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album. This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement. Through your illegal co-opting of the Mark, you are now subject to immediate legal action and damages including, but not limited to, punitive and injustice relief.”