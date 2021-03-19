Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Temporarily Rehome Their Cats

Instagram

The ‘Justice’ singer and his wife are forced to temporarily rehome their Savannah cats while they are staying in a rental house as their property is being renovated.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had to temporarily rehome their Savannah cats while their property is being renovated.

The couple paid a reported $35,000 (£25,264.92) for Sushi and Tuna when they were cubs but the terms of the lease on their current rental home has meant the creatures – which are a cross between a domesticated cat and a medium-sized wild African serval – cannot stay with them. Consequently, the pets are currently living with the 24-year-old model’s cousin, Elle magazine reports.

Although the pair love their pets, Hailey admitted they are “psycho.”

She told the publication, “The cats are amazing, but they are psycho. At one point, we had them in this room with a big sliding glass door.”

“We’re sitting in the kitchen and we hear this giant thud, and we turn around and one of the cats has jumped off the ground and is sprawled out like this (spreadeagled).

“(He clung to the glass) like Spider-Man.”

“They’re really vocal. They legit talk to you. But they act half wild.

The “Drop the Mic” presenter admitted the coronavirus pandemic has had benefits for her and her husband – who are temporarily renting while their new home is being renovated – because they’ve been able to take a “long, extended vacation” and enjoy being together.

She said, “I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation.”

“But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin.”

“We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”

The couple married in a private ceremony in September, 2018 and even before they got together romantically, Hailey and Justin, 27, had discussed how they wanted to marry and have children while they were still young.

She said, “(Justin was) at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying.’ ”

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future.”

“We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”