Julija Stoliarenko has UFC fight canceled after collapsing

Even though Stoliarenko clearly struggled on the stage, officials allowed her to prove she made weight before she was helped to the ground by a UFC security team member. The 27-year-old was transported to a local hospital, and the promotion scrapped the fight because of what were referred to as “weight-cutting issues.”

Weight-cutting has been a hot-button topic in mixed martial arts and combat sports for decades, and many observers and even some fighters believe organizations such as the Nevada State Athletic Commission and United States Anti-Doping Agency should ban the practice before the unthinkable occurs in front of cameras ahead of a major event.