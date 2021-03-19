JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down three better contract offers to re-sign with Steelers

Good JuJu is returning to the Steel City.

Despite Instagram polls, JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million per reports — a fact with which Smith-Schuster is very excited about.

Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

MORE: NFL free agency winners and losers

Despite a slow-moving wide receiver market this free agency cycle, Schuster had several options before deciding to return to Pittsburgh, per reports. Smith-Schuster reportedly had three other offers on the table before settling on Pittsburgh:

NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti reported the following offers:

Kansas City Chiefs offered $8 million, with another $3 million in incentives.

The Ravens offered $9 million, with another $4 million in incentives.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles were also in on Smith-Schuster, and he supposedly turned down big money from Philadelphia, as well.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also turned down more money on a multi-year deal from the Eagles than he took to return to the Steelers, per source. The Eagles’ were a secret suitor. But Smith-Schuster loved Pittsburgh and its fans too much to leave. https://t.co/X8gitZYxwd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Reports this week also suggested the Jets were speaking with Smith-Schuster, but nothing materialized.

While some wide receivers received big deals this offseason — the Jets agreed to terms with Corey Davis, as the Patriots brought in Nelson Agholor — several names on the market, including Smith-Schuster and Kenny Golladay, were without deals entering the first weekend of free agency.

Now, JuJu has a home again. Expect to see the celebratory dance on TikTok soon.