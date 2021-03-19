JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down three better contract offers to re-sign with Steelers

Good JuJu is returning to the Steel City.

Despite Instagram polls, JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million per reports — a fact with which Smith-Schuster is very excited about.

Despite a slow-moving wide receiver market this free agency cycle, Schuster had several options before deciding to return to Pittsburgh, per reports. Smith-Schuster reportedly had three other offers on the table before settling on Pittsburgh:

NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti reported the following offers:

Kansas City Chiefs offered $8 million, with another $3 million in incentives.

The Ravens offered $9 million, with another $4 million in incentives.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles were also in on Smith-Schuster, and he supposedly turned down big money from Philadelphia, as well.

Reports this week also suggested the Jets were speaking with Smith-Schuster, but nothing materialized.

While some wide receivers received big deals this offseason — the Jets agreed to terms with Corey Davis, as the Patriots brought in Nelson Agholor — several names on the market, including Smith-Schuster and Kenny Golladay, were without deals entering the first weekend of free agency.

Now, JuJu has a home again. Expect to see the celebratory dance on TikTok soon.

