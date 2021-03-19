Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.41% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 1.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (T:), which rose 6.36% or 144.0 points to trade at 2407.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:) added 4.48% or 47.0 points to end at 1095.0 and Honda Motor Co Ltd (T:) was up 4.45% or 148.0 points to 3471.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 6.10% or 5910.0 points to trade at 91020.0 at the close. Kikkoman Corp. (T:) declined 3.98% or 290.0 points to end at 7000.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was down 3.66% or 260.0 points to 6850.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2167 to 1384 and 213 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.36% or 144.0 to 2407.0. Shares in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.48% or 47.0 to 1095.0. Shares in Honda Motor Co Ltd (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.45% or 148.0 to 3471.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.58 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 0.33% or 0.20 to $60.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.28% or 0.18 to hit $63.46 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.62% or 10.75 to trade at $1743.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.12% to 108.75, while EUR/JPY fell 0.00% to 129.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 91.720.

