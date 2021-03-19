Italy’s Draghi says will take AstraZeneca shot, approves new spending plan

Article content

ROME — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday he would personally take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but defended this week’s temporary suspension over concerns about possible side effects.

Italy resumed use of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine on Friday following a green light from Europe’s medicines watchdog EMA, after a three day pause due to fears about possible blood clotting.

“Yes, I will take AstraZeneca,” the 73-year-old former European Central Bank chief said at his first news conference since taking office last month.

“Was it a mistake to suspend the vaccine? No,” he said, adding that it was the government’s duty to take the step after the health issues had emerged in some countries.

Speaking after his cabinet approved some 32 billion euros ($38.09 billion) of stimulus measures to support the battered economy, Draghi said he was convinced that any reluctance of Italians to take the vaccine would only be temporary.

The new spending decree, which was already budgeted for by the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte that collapsed in January, finances furlough schemes and grants to businesses forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns.

“The aim is to give as much money as possible to as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” Draghi said, adding “now is not the time” to worry about Italy’s rising public debt, proportionally the second highest in the euro zone.