Insurer Chubb needs to pay up to bulk up with Hartford

NEW YORK — Chubb Ltd’s $23.4 billion bid for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc would catapult it well up the rankings of U.S. property and casualty insurers, if it is willing to sweeten its offer enough to clinch the deal, equity analysts said.

Chubb on Thursday offered to buy Hartford for $65 per share in cash and stock, a premium of about 13% to its stock price the previous day.

In combining forces, Chubb would significantly boost its footprint among small commercial businesses, where Hartford is a leader. Building scale in that sector is critical, because small businesses tend to pay small premiums, said analyst Paul Newsome at Piper Sandler in Chicago.

Hartford Financial or “The Hartford” as it is known, dates back to 1810 when it was founded as the Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

Some analysts said the offer undervalued Hartford and suggested the price could rise to more than $29 billion. Other acquisitions in the sector have fetched prices that were 151% to 176% of book value, compared with Chubb’s bid at 144% of Hartford’s book value.

“We view the $65 per share as too low,” Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said in a note, arguing Hartford could command more than $80 a share.

The combined company could book about $51 billion in net premiums earned in 2022, a key revenue metric for insurers, Greenspan estimated.