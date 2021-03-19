India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.28%, while the index added 1.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.53% or 4.70 points to trade at 108.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) added 4.37% or 96.85 points to end at 2312.05 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was up 4.14% or 9.15 points to 230.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.18% or 16.85 points to trade at 1411.25 at the close. Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) declined 0.68% or 6.75 points to end at 989.45 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was down 0.55% or 0.75 points to 136.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.58% to 108.50, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 4.44% to settle at 2313.45 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.50% to close at 2079.90.

The worst performers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.22% to 984.00 in late trade, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.20% to settle at 1411.25 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.40% to 3648.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 868 to 772 and 73 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1421 rose and 1393 declined, while 195 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.46% to 19.9875 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.18% or 3.20 to $1735.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 1.47% or 0.88 to hit $60.88 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.30% or 0.82 to trade at $64.10 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.31% to 72.465, while EUR/INR fell 0.46% to 86.2080.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 91.927.