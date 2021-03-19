House floats down river in Taree as Sydney battered

A house has floated off down a swollen river, as NSW continues to be smashed by heavy rain.

The structure was spotted being swept away on the flooded Manning River in Taree, south of Port Macquarie.

The Mid North NSW continues to be the worst hit area, with multiple areas evacuated, mainly around Port Macquarie and Kempsey.

However, forecasters are now worries two major Sydney rivers, the Hawkesbury and the Nepean, could flood.

That could impact areas including the city of Penrith in Western Sydney, as well as the rural areas around Windsor in the northwest.

