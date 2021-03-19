Hong Kong stocks fall as yields spike, rough Sino-U.S. talks weigh

Article content

BEIJING/SHANGHAI — Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday, with energy shares leading the decline, as a spike on U.S. 10-year yields overnight and a rough start to China-U.S. bilateral talks weighed on investor sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 414.78 points, or 1.41%, at 28,990.94. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.63% to 11,283.92. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 4.23%, while the materials sector dipped 3.68%, and the healthcare sector ended 3.15% lower. ** Yields on U.S. 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 on Thursday, dragging down global equity and oil markets. ** China and the United States leveled sharp rebukes https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-china-set-broach-icy-relations-alaska-talks-2021-03-18 of each others’ policies in the first high-level talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting’s opening session in Alaska. ** Worries over Sino-U.S. tensions dampened risk appetite even as concerns over lofty valuations persisted, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities Co. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.69% at 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.62%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd , which gained 7.86%, while the biggest loser was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which fell 6.64%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.22%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.41%. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.56% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 16.17 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 2.8%. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)