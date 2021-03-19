Gwen Stefani Might Have Found Her Maid Of Honor – Check Out Who It Is!

Advertisement

Even though the pandemic is not yet quite over, Gwen Stefani is starting to plan her and Blake Shelton‘s wedding. That being said, she needs to think of some people that can do some pretty key roles in her nuptials and one of them is, of course, bridesmaid!

The singer appeared on Ellen DeGeneres and earlier today and talked more about her upcoming wedding, revealing, among other things, that she would like the host herself to become her maid of honor!

‘You haven’t been here since you’ve been engaged. What is happening with the wedding planning? I know that Miley Cyrus said she would sing at your wedding. Is there anything I can do? Ellen wondered.

Stefani responded with: ‘I was thinking about that a lot and I was thinking or I was picturing you in a mauve? Like, a bridesmaid. Maybe a maid of honor, you know? We can put in some extensions and we can make it like, a full flower arrangement. All that stuff.’

At this point, Ellen was nodding in agreement to everything and she went on to respond that ‘You just tell me the time and the place and I’ll be there. I do not mind doing any of that for you, because you are my friend and anything you ask, I will wear. I’ll put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That is how much I love you, Gwen.’

The songstress replied with a smile on her face that ‘I love you too, Ellen. You know that.’

The engagement was first announced back in October after dating for no less than 5 years!

Sure enough, in January, Gwen confessed that she wishes her country singing man had proposed even sooner!

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gwen explained that ‘I was sort of like, ‘What is happening with us?’ It was in my mind, like, ‘We have been together a long time now. What is going on?’ I was in that place in my head.’