Grumpy Cat meme coin raises $70K for animal shelters By Cointelegraph

Grumpy Cat meme coin raises $70K for animal shelters
The community behind meme cryptocurrency Grumpy Cat Coin, or GRUMPY, has donated 39 ETH worth almost $70,000 to the Sterling Animal Shelter in Massachusetts. (Owing to the fluctuating price of GRUMPY, that’s about $10,000 less than estimated in their social post below.)
The meme coin is based on Tardar Sauce, the internet celebrity cat famous for her perpetual grumpy appearance. On the project’s website grumpy.finance, the team states their focus is on “making successful efforts for all of our community members as well as the world by giving back.”
