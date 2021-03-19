Grimes Shares Video Of X Æ A-Xii Playing Synth

It was reportedly a “super fire set.”
In case you missed it, X Æ A-Xii* is the 10-month-old child of Grimes and bajillionaire Elon Musk.
Now, for Grimes’ birthday, the artist shared a series of pics on her Instagram — including a video of X Æ A-Xii taking after his mom and playing the synth.
“Lil X made a loop on my keyboard?” Grimes wrote, alongside a vid of the bb.
“Prob an accident but TBH he played a super fire set just now.”
“Did you make a loop? You’re so smart!” Grimes [presumably] says in the background, followed by Lil’ X laughing.
If you’re looking to get the same synth for a baby in your life, the Teenage Engineering OP-1 Portable Synthesizer can be yours for a mere $1,299.00. Apparently Hans Zimmer also uses one!
Calling it now, Grimes x X Æ A-Xii collab in the near future???
