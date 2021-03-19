Grimes Shares Video Of X Æ A-Xii Playing Synth

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

It was reportedly a “super fire set.”

If you want more Grimes and baby X Æ A-Xii content, then you’re in the right place.


Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Getty Images

In case you missed it, X Æ A-Xii* is the 10-month-old child of Grimes and bajillionaire Elon Musk.

Now, for Grimes’ birthday, the artist shared a series of pics on her Instagram — including a video of X Æ A-Xii taking after his mom and playing the synth.

“Lil X made a loop on my keyboard?” Grimes wrote, alongside a vid of the bb.


Grimes / Via instagram.com

I would describe the sound as an “electronica sense of dread,” which I would also consider Grimes’ own music to fall into (I say this lovingly, as someone who APPARENTLY listened to many, many hours of Grimes last year — thnx Spotify).

“Prob an accident but TBH he played a super fire set just now.”

“Did you make a loop? You’re so smart!” Grimes [presumably] says in the background, followed by Lil’ X laughing.


Grimes / Via instagram.com

Looks like X Æ A-Xii was also pretty into his “fire” set.

If you’re looking to get the same synth for a baby in your life, the Teenage Engineering OP-1 Portable Synthesizer can be yours for a mere $1,299.00. Apparently Hans Zimmer also uses one!


Lagerhaus / Getty Images

Or, you know, I bought my niece a baby keyboard that cost like $30, whatever floats your boat.

Calling it now, Grimes x X Æ A-Xii collab in the near future???

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR