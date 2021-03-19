Greensill creditors made over $1.4 bln in claims in Australia meeting-administrator

Article content

SYDNEY — Administrators of collapsed British supply chain financier Greensill said on Friday 34 creditors submitted claims of more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) in a meeting with the company’s Australian parent, Greensill Capital Pty.

Grant Thornton, who were appointed administrators earlier this month, said in an emailed statement the claims had not been verified and excluded claims of employees of the Australian company, 35 of whom had been made redundant.

Greensill’s Australian parent provides administration and head office support to the London-based group that collapsed earlier this month after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business, but operates “only in a limited capacity,” the statement said.

A small number of staff had been kept to support the administrator, it added.

A creditors committee had been appointed on Friday at the first virtual creditors meeting, which includes representatives of SoftBank, Credit Suisse, another unnamed creditor, and a representative of employees.

Japan’s SoftBank is a “significant” creditor of the parent, and Credit Suisse holds security over some of its assets, according to a March 11 regulatory document filed by Grant Thornton.