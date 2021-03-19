Giants sign Kyle Rudolph to two-year deal

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end and 10-year NFL veteran Kyle Rudolph was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

Roughly 24 hours into the new league year, the 31-year-old found his next football stop.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others reported Rudolph has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants to play alongside fellow tight end Evan Engram. As noted by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Rudolph’s agents announced via Instagram the contract could be worth up to $16 million but later deleted that post.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added: