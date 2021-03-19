Germany’s financial regulator issues retail crypto investment warning By Cointelegraph

Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, has warned investors about the risks involved in cryptocurrency investments.

In a consumer protection alert issued on its website on Friday, the regulator offered a cautionary tale about crypto involvement on the part of retail investors.