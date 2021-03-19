Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.05% By Investing.com



Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.05%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 1.05%, while the index declined 1.10%, and the index declined 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 4.50% or 4.75 points to trade at 110.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) added 2.78% or 1.090 points to end at 40.280 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.72% or 0.94 points to 55.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 5.71% or 12.05 points to trade at 199.15 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 5.59% or 3.280 points to end at 55.420 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 3.75% or 3.240 points to 83.180.

The top performers on the MDAX were GEA Group AG (DE:) which rose 3.08% to 32.825, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.51% to settle at 78.110 and Tag Immobilien AG (DE:) which gained 2.45% to close at 25.060.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 12.37% to 37.56 in late trade, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which lost 4.48% to settle at 50.15 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 3.85% to 11.543 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.51% to 78.110, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.34% to settle at 67.750 and Nemetschek AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.30% to close at 53.350.

The worst performers were TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 12.37% to 37.56 in late trade, Aixtron SE (DE:) which lost 2.73% to settle at 18.367 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.11% to 129.900 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 482 to 213 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.34% or 1.550 to 67.750.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 6.10% to 20.19.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.49% or 8.50 to $1741.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 2.50% or 1.50 to hit $61.50 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 2.07% or 1.31 to trade at $64.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1905, while EUR/GBP rose 0.33% to 0.8586.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 91.968.