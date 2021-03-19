German minister says may have to re-impose some COVID curbs By Reuters

© Reuters. German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a COVID-19 news conference in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) – German health minister Jens Spahn on Friday dampened hopes that further coronavirus restrictions will be lifted saying rising infections could mean that curbs to slow the spread of the virus may have to be re-imposed.
“The rising case numbers may mean that we cannot take further opening steps in the weeks to come. On the contrary, we may even have to take steps backwards,” Spahn told a weekly news conference.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.