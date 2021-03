Georgia Athletics

Photo: Mark Wagner

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia gymnastics team will not compete at the Southeastern Conference Championship this weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

With a full roster expected to return, Georgia will host the NCAA Athens Regional on April 1-3 in Stegeman Coliseum.