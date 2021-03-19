Gas Upstart Jaguar Wants to Help Mexico Depend Less on Texas

Article content

(Bloomberg) — An upstart driller in Mexico aims to provide 10% of the country’s natural gas needs as it develops prospects south of Texas’s border.

Jaguar E&P holds as much as 210 billion cubic feet of natural gas in areas like the shale-rich Burgos Basin, the southern extension of a formation that encompasses the Eagle Ford play in the U.S., as well as the Tampico-Misantla, the cradle of Mexico’s oil industry. By mid-year, the Mexico City-based explorer expects commercial production of 15 million cubic feet a day from the Dieciocho de Marzo gas field in Burgos.

“What we believe our portfolio is capable of producing is something in the order of 10% of the gas that Mexico needs to consume over a five to seven year horizon,” Jaguar Chief Executive Officer Warren Levy said in an interview. “There’s a lot of potential left in the Burgos Basin.”

Jaguar was awarded 10 blocks in Mexico under auctions held by the previous government, following landmark energy reforms that ended state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos’ monopoly. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has since dialed back on the push to bring in private explorers, but he’s also seeking to make Mexico self-sufficient in energy and the country currently relies heavily on gas imports from the U.S. to generate electricity.