Gabrielle Union Wishes A Happy Birthday To Queen Latifah – See Her Message

Gabrielle Union just wished a Happy Birthday to Queen Latifah and you can check out the message that she shared on her social media account. Check out the post that she shared below.

‘Happy Birthday to my ace @queenlatifah so many adventures, so many antics! May we have many many more!!! Love u lady 🤗🖤’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I go crazy remembering your longer!’ and one other follower said: ‘You both look amazing happy and free.’

A follower said: ‘Gorgeous black girl magic 🔥🔥’ and one other follower said: ‘Aaayyyyyyy @queenlatifah Happy Birthday La!!!! 🎉’

Someone else said: ‘Happy Birthday! I love the new Equalizer ❤️😍Enjoy your day!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Well said took the words right out of my mouth. Happy birthday to you my queen you deserve it all been watching you since I’ve been 12 years old keep it up so inspiring to young black women both of [email protected] @gabunion 🙌❤️’

Someone else said: ‘Happy birthday Queen Latifah have a great one enjoy your day I wish you many many more,’ and one other follower said: ‘Happy Birthday to the best Queen in all the land! ❤️.’

In other news, Gabrielle Union ‘s latest video managed to impress her fans, so you better make sure to check it out below. Here it is.

‘Get it right, Get it Tight. We just launched new workouts on @fitonapp… And did I mention they’re FREE. Follow @fitonapp and tap the link in bio to check them out. We’ve got a new way to burn that booty 🍑 an arm blast and a mobility workout that I know you will all love!’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

