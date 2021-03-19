Fractionalized NFT projects gather steam By Cointelegraph

Going to pieces: Fractionalized NFT projects gather steam
Non-fungible tokens and crypto art have taken the industry by storm in 2021 and a number of projects aim to fractionalize pieces of NFTs to give collectors’ partial ownership rights.
Projects that break apart, or fractionalize, non-fungible tokens are gaining interest following a number of groundbreaking sales that are beyond the reach of most investors.
