Facebook services down for users: Downdetector By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen
(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
