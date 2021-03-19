Evacuations on NSW Mid North Coast; Fears town of Kempsey could go underwater; Warnings for Sydney as rain moves in

There are fears for the centre of the NSW town of Kempsey as flood waters continue to rise.
Parts of the town are already underwater, and there are fears more businesses could be inundated.
There are fears key services such as electricity, phone, internet and sewerage could be impacted if the water rises further in the CBD.
People able to stay at home are being urged not to leave, with multiple rescues from vehicles stuck in flood waters.
In Port Macquarie the Hastings River continues to rise.
The record sits at 6.1m back in 1968, and the Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting that that could blow out to up to 11m.