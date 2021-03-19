European Stocks Lower; Third Covid Wave Derails Recovery Hopes By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets weakened Friday, as a rise in Covid-19 cases and associated lockdowns weighed on recovery hopes.

At 3:55 AM ET (0855 GMT), European indices traded lower.

The growth outlook in Europe is weakening as a third wave of Covid-19 infections leads to further mobility restrictions, further delaying the economic recovery.

Germany, the largest EU country in terms of population, recorded Thursday the biggest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases since Jan. 22. In addition, France said it would put eight regions, including the Ile de France region around Paris, back into a tighter form of lockdown for a month to stop the disease’s spread, while much of Italy is already shut down.

The EU did confirm Thursday that the benefits of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine outweighed the risks, but the earlier suspension of the use of this drug by a number of European countries has been another factor slowing what is already a sluggish vaccination rollout across the EU.

Adding to Friday’s woes was a negative handover from Wall Street, after the tech-heavy index closed 3% lower Thursday with a spike in U.S. bond yields prompting investors to sell these stocks with very high valuations.

The yield on benchmark stood at 1.69% Friday, after spiking late Thursday to 1.75%, the highest since early 2020, a day after the Federal Reserve raised its growth and inflation forecasts but stated it would maintain its very accommodative monetary policies through 2023.

Oil & gas companies led the declines, with BP (NYSE:) stock down 2.1%, Eni (MI:) stock fell 1.4% and Total (PA:) stock fell 0.8% after crude prices slumped overnight amid worries over the new lockdowns and thus the slow growth to global demand.

Elsewhere, Barclays (LON:) stock fell 1.3% despite the U.K. bank launching a 700 million pounds ($975 million) stock buyback plan, while British pub chain J D Wetherspoon (LON:) stock fell 1.5% after reporting a first-half 2021 loss as the pandemic and associated lockdowns severely hit revenues.

IAG (LON:) stock fell 1.9%, despite the owner of British Airways mulling selling its headquarters building to raise cash, as the switch to homeworking during the pandemic means it may no longer need so much office space.

futures have rebounded to a degree, and traded 1.5% higher at $60.95 a barrel, while the contract rose 1.4% to $64.19. However, the contracts have still dropped more than 7% each this week, and are on course for the biggest weekly loss since October.

Elsewhere, rose 0.6% to $1,743.05/oz, while traded 0.1% higher at 1.1921.