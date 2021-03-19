new video loaded: Europe Begins Administering AstraZeneca Vaccines Again
Europe Begins Administering AstraZeneca Vaccines Again
On Friday, governments across Europe raced to restart use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine after the announcement from the European Union’s top drug regulator on Thursday that the shots were safe and effective.
“I know there is a lot of scrutiny because of the mass vaccination that will be there, so and I know that, yes, obviously there are so many people that are going to get vaccinated that they would have, you know, events that would have occurred anyway.” “We had only 10 today. We finished them in five minutes, and everybody came and said, yes, we needed. And even we had some people asking for them, but we didn’t have enough. So I hope we’ll have more next week.”
