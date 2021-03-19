Ethereum whales refuse to sell as more ETH flows into DeFi By Cointelegraph

Ethereum whales refuse to sell as more ETH flows into DeFi
The number of addresses holding more than 10,000 ETH has hardly changed since the asset hit an all-time high of $2,050 on Feb. 20.
In fact, according to data from Santiment, the number of wallets holding over 10K ETH — worth around $17.7 million at current prices — has declined by just 0.9% over the past four months. That compares to a 7.2% fall in the number of wallets holding 100 to 10K ETH according to the analytics provider.
