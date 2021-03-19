Erica Mena Drops Another Thirst-Trap – See Her Message For Safaree

Erica Mena is on a posting spree these days and she cannot seem to stop posting lingerie pics. Check out the latest photo that has fans talking.

‘May he accidentally say my name IF he ever thinks of talking to another female 😩😏 @thecrownedlady’ Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It so awesome to see you in this way. Post baby-stretch marks and all. Thanks,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘Praying that your life is as great as you make it look like it is. (No sarcasm. I’m serious.) You’re beautiful.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Love your two-piece! Just purchased the one piece lingerie set,’ and someone else said: ‘What’s the countdown cause I need ALL this energy in my life soon 😉’

One commenter posted: ‘May you do something besides pose and post😂’ and another commenter said: ‘Why do people come for you smh! Especially at a time when whatever is going on, I see a lot of hate. I pray for your family to work it out! No not one relationship is perfect and unfortunately, celebrities lives play out in public. Long story short F### yall opinion.’

Someone else posted: ‘You are the mother of his child, no one can take your place 🥰🥰’

In other news, Erica Mena surprised her fans with some clips from her date night, after she and Safaree broke up. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘I had a date night for myself. Learning to be a little selfish isn’t a bad idea. 😏 A night of self LOVE. I wanna thank these amazing souls who came together to make Self Love Night possible. ♥️✨ Thank You’ Erica captioned her post.

Speaking of Safaree he shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session.

Do you think that these two will get back together?