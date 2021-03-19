Driver responsible for Oatlands crash apologises to grieving families

The driver responsible for the deaths of four children in Sydney’s northwest last year has apologised to the families involved.

Samuel Davidson was drunk behind the wheel of his car when he ploughed into the group of seven children as they walked to buy ice cream in Oatlands.

She had a special bond with her brother Michael (left). (Supplied: Sakr Family)

The family exchanged hugs and tears of anguish at Parramatta District Court today as the mothers, fathers, and siblings came forward one-by-one to stare down the driver as he wept in the dock.

“You may have lost your freedom, but I’ve lost my flesh and blood,” Bridget Sakr, mother of Veronique Sakr said.

Leila Abdallah lost three of her six children, telling Davidson “You’ve killed us all. I’m no longer living. Just existing.”

Veronique Sakr has been remembered as a ‘bright spark’. (Supplied: Sakr Family)

In his statement to the family Davidson wrote, “I’m so sorry, I hate what I’ve put you through.”

A report following the incident found he was travelling up to 133km/h in a 50km/h zone and was moving about 111km/h at the time of impact.

The Abdallah, Sakr and Kassas families released an official statement today saying, “There are no words that describe the pain we endure”.

A LA Lakers gurnsey of the late Kobe Bryant, with the words ‘Play’N In Heaven’ is seen on the coffin of Antony as it leaves the funeral for Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 8, at Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Sydney, Monday, February 10, 2020. The three siblings were run down and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Oatlands, in Sydney’s west. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

“We love our children dearly and we will always grieve the loss of our beautiful kids … Every day for us is a day closer to being reunited with our children,” the statement said.

“For the rest of our lives, our hearts will be broken but despite this devastation we are here united to love and support our living children and all the other members of our families. “

“Today we trust in the Australian judicial system, that the right justice will be served and God’s will, will be done.”