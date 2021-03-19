Drake Allegedly Denies Trying to Date Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Divorce

Instagram

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker has reportedly responded to reports that he ‘started messaging [Kim] the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable.’

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian may have a number of suitors already lined up for her following her split from Kanye West, but Drake may not be one of them. The Canadian rapper was recently reported to have set his sights on dating the reality TV star, but now he has appeared to debunk the speculation.

Gossip of the City claims on its Instagram account that it has contacted Drizzy for confirmation regarding the news linking him to the SKIMS founder. When asked, “Fake news ? I figured I’d ask this time,” the 34-year-old replied, “Obviously [crying laughing emoji].” GOTC also included a screenshot of the DMs with the rapper/singer as a receipt.

It’s previously reported that Drake was trying to date Kim as soon as news of her split from Kanye was made public. “Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye – he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears,” a source told Heat magazine about Drizzy’s alleged reaction to Kim and Kanye’s marriage end.

The source added, “He was surprised it took her so long to realize and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable, he’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.”

However, the feeling was apparently not mutual as the source claimed, “Kim’s wary about getting involved with someone else too fast before the divorce is settled.”

This comes after Drake fueled speculation of his alleged affair with Kim. In his new song “Wants and Needs” which is lifted off his latest EP “Scary Hours 2”, he raps, “Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy I need me some Jesus/ But soon as I start confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

It’s not the first time Drake hinted at his alleged hookup with Kim. In 2018’s “In My Feelings”, he famously repeats the line, “Kiki, do you love me?”, with many believing that Drake made a reference to Kim’s nickname that her sisters sometimes call her.

In “Can’t Take a Joke”, he also raps about taking an “UberX to Hidden Hills” to “give me somethin’ I can feel,” allegedly poking fun at the proximity of his home and Kimye’s Calabasas mansion. Another hint was found in his lyrics, “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price,” in his and Travis Scott (II)‘s track “Sicko Mode”. Fans believed that he was once again alluding to Kim’s neighboring house.

In 2018, Kanye responded to Drake’s lyrics in “Can’t Take a Joke”. He said, “…The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking you f**ked my wife and you’re not saying nothing and you’re carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit.”