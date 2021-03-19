Deshaun Watson to face at least 12 sexual assault lawsuits?

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said via a Thursday Instagram post that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would soon be facing at least nine lawsuits related to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Buzbee said during Friday’s press conference from his office that he’s representing 12 women in cases against Watson, and that his office has been in touch with 10 other women who have made claims similar to those found in already-filed lawsuits against the signal-caller.

“This case isn’t about money. It’s certainly not about seeking publicity or fame . . . This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back,” Buzbee explained. Additionally, Buzbee said his office will cooperate with any investigations launched by the NFL or law enforcement officials. The NFL confirmed on Thursday it’s looking into the allegations.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that at least six teams are still interested in acquiring Watson, who has said he won’t play another down for the Texans and has requested/demanded a trade this offseason. Watson has denied wrongdoing amid the allegations but could be fined or suspended under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy even if courts find him innocent.