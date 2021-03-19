Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.02%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.81% or 26.60 points to trade at 973.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Simcorp A/S (CSE:) added 2.36% or 18.0 points to end at 779.5 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 1.64% or 18.0 points to 1115.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.40% or 6.2 points to trade at 251.7 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 1.67% or 2.00 points to end at 118.00 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 1.37% or 9.4 points to 678.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 66 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 2.58% or 1.55 to $61.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.18% or 1.38 to hit $64.66 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.46% or 8.05 to trade at $1740.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.07% to 6.2445, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4363.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 91.933.