Demi Lovato Left With Hearing Issues After Waking Up Legally Blind Following Overdose

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker reveals the lasting effects of her near-fatal overdose in 2018, claiming she woke up legally blind and still struggles with hearing issues.

Demi Lovato was 10 minutes from death following her 2018 overdose.

The pop star has opened up about her relapse, which led to months of rehab help, in a new CBS “Sunday Morning” interview, which will air on 21 March (21) and, in it, she tells Tracy Smith she would have been dead in minutes if someone hadn’t found her.

“The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes,” Lovato says in a teaser clip from the interview. “Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today.”

Lovato also talks about her struggles to stay sober for years, adding, “I’m in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I’m still miserable,” she adds. “For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up.”

Demi also goes into details about the lasting effects of her overdose, revealing that when she first woke up she was legally blind and still struggles with hearing issues.

She also insists her life is now back on a positive track after taking control. “I didn’t control any of my life at that period of time,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer explains. “I also needed to grow up and take control. And that’s something I haven’t done until the past two years of my life… I’m now in control of my finances. I’m now in control of… the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

The full interview will air two days before Demi’s documentary, “Dancing with the Devil“, premieres on TV in America.