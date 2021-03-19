

DAO Maker announces that Cere Network will be the first sale on DAO Maker’s new multi investment platform – DAO Pad



The sale will be executed as a Strong Holder Offering, simultaneously with the Cere public sale on the Republic platform.

DAO Pad is a highly anticipated multi-investment platform that allows DAO Maker’s most loyal and diligent community members that stake DAO tokens to participate in a variety of public, private and even seed rounds of funding. DAO Maker’s vision of making sure that investment instruments are available to the masses is becoming a reality as DAO Pad is going live next week already!

Hosting Cere Network’s sale on DAO Pad will be an important milestone for the DAO Maker fundraising platform. Cere Network falls into the category of the most prospective launches of 2021 with its solid product, team and its deep market expertise.

Cere Network is a Decentralized Data and Finance Cloud platform for enterprises that facilitates new levels of security, efficiency for businesses through a variety of blockchain-focussed innovations, amongst which its SaaS-DeFi feature, which will function as a bridge between enterprise capital and DeFi liquidity. For more information on Cere Network, have a look at their website.

Cere’s founding team has an extensive grasp of both blockchain and decentralized finance, which puts them in a unique position to fast track blockchain adoption through working with enterprises that already have millions (or billions!) of loyal users.

In earlier roundsCere Network has been supported by top investors, such as Republic Labs, Binance Labs, Fenbushi Capital, Neo Global Capital, Arrington Capital, Okex, Kenetic Capital, Monday Capital, QCP and AU21.

DAO Maker will fundraise $1m USD for Cere Network via DAO Pad.

Previously, SHOs have been limited by a low individual cap. For the Cere sale, 400 people will be whitelisted and they will each have a $2500 USD allocation in Cere tokens. Each participant is also required to stake 500 DAO tokens on our vault platform in order to confirm their eligibility. There will be a 18 month vesting schedule, similar to the largest tranche of the Cere public sale on the Republic platform.

