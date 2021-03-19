Climber dies in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Claire National Park, Tasmania

A man has died after falling from a “significant height” while climbing Mount Geryon in Tasmania.

A Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched, along with Tasmania Police and a specialist vertical rescue crew, but terrain made it difficult for emergency responders to reach the man.

This afternoon, rescuers were winched down to where the man had fallen and confirmed he was dead.

The mountain is one of several popular destinations for hikers and climbers in the highly-acclaimed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park.