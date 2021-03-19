Children trapped at school by rising waters

Children at a rural NSW school have been forced to sleep in the library after floodwaters cut off surrounding roads.

Some of the students at Kendall Public school in Kendall, south of Port Macquarie, bedded down in the community building as rain caused dangerous floods across the NSW Mid North Coast.

One grandparent said he has been told the children could be trapped for days.

Kendall Public school in NSW was cut off by floods. (Facebook)

Flooding at Port Macquarie’s North Shore (Monica Porte )

More than a dozen school staff stayed to look after the children at the small school.

Parents were alerted yesterday lunchtime of worsening conditions and asked to collect children if they could.

But road closures due to rising flash flooding and swollen rivers meant it was already impossible for some to get there.

The school said on Facebook it was planned for the children to remain at the school due to worsening conditions.

“I just want to reassure the families of students who are unable to collect their children due to the road closures, that they are all fine and very busy in our library with the staff,” the school said on Facebook.

Hastings River in Port Macquarie flooding (Lindsay Moller)

“Our office staff are currently trying to contact those families to discuss what things look like into the afternoon and night.

“We are still seeking advice on conditions from SES and will continue to update you all.

“The plan as we move into the afternoon and evening is for the children to remain at school.

“We have plenty of food and warm blankets for the children.

“We also have 13 staff who are remaining here with the children to keep them safe and importantly reassure them.”

Locals took bedding and food to the school for those stuck there, and eventually, the children went to sleep in the library.

Last night, the school posted on Facebook: “All very quiet here in the library everyone. Almost all asleep and very settled.

“You should all be very proud of your children as they have coped so well.

“Safe and sound- have a good night everyone and take care.”

This morning the school updated parents, saying the children had had breakfast and were doing activities.

Flooding at Port Macquarie’s North Shore (Monica Porte)

Grandparent Greg Coelli who has a five-year-old at the school claimed parents were not kept fully informed.

“It really is a dismal situation,” he said.

He claims the local SES told him they need to see how things look before planning to rescue anybody- and it could be into next week.

Kendal Public School near Port Macquarie saw children sleep in the library. (Google Maps)

“Overnight is bad enough but to say it’s going to be five days when they see their parents is just inconceivable,” he said.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan.”

“These kids are stuck until next Tuesday, that’s when they think its going to be safe to go get them.”

“Their lives aren’t in danger, but its a horrible situation.”