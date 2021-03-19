Cepillín, a Clown Beloved Across Latin America, Is Dead at 75

Pressured by his parents, Ricardo enrolled in the dentistry program at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. It turned out to be the unintended doorway to his performing career. As a student he joined a television campaign to promote dental hygiene among children and came up with the idea of painting his face in clown makeup to make them less afraid of the dentist’s chair.

Encouraged by their reaction, he began using his clown persona off screen as well, and Cepillín was born. (The name comes from the Spanish word for toothbrush.)

In 1971, he was invited to host his own show for children on a local TV station. After marrying María Aydé Guajardo, he moved to Mexico City in 1977 and was hired by the national television channel Televisa to star in his own show. “El Show de Cepillín” ran for three years and was broadcast throughout Latin America.

That year he also recorded his first children’s album — one of more than a dozen he would make in his career, with themes ranging from disco to country music and always delivered in his trademark falsetto.

Cepillín went on to appear in shows on various local television stations in Mexico and toured internationally with circus companies, including his own, “El Circo de Cepillín.”

He performed in a stage version of “Aladdin” with the actress Salma Hayek years before she made it to Hollywood, and appeared in the 1979 film “Milagro en el Circo” (“Miracle at the Circus”), which featured the Mexican pop star Yuri.

Cepillín had three heart attacks, the first in 2005. His son Ricardo soon decided to take to the stage and created his own persona, Cepi, in homage to his father.