Celebrity Instagrams You Might’ve Missed This Week: 3/19

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner got drunk and did each other’s makeup.
3.
Robert Downey Jr. celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with this throwback.
4.
Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams teased a “Japril” Grey’s Anatomy reunion.
5.
Kate Hudson wrote a touching birthday tribute to her dad Kurt Russell, who recently turned 70.
6.
Joey King and her dog took a little car nap together.
11.
Joshua Peck gave us a serious case of nostalgia with this Nickelodeon throwback of him and Emma Roberts.
12.
John Travolta and his son Ben showed off their new cat Crystal.
13.
Kirk Franklin issued an apology after a recording of him yelling at his estranged son over the phone went viral.
14.
Natalie Portman and her “favorite person,” her husband Benjamin Millepied, explored the Blue Mountains.
15.
Sarah Michelle Gellar reminisced about her days at the Rockwell Table & Stage with this Cruel Intentions throwback.
17.
Chrissy Teigen joked about her son Miles interrupting her thirst trap…
18.
…while Kofi Siriboe had no problem capturing his.
