Cardi B on Deleting Tweets From Feud With Candace Owens After Legal Threat: It’s Getting Boring

The political commentator, however, isn’t convinced that the ‘WAP’ hitmaker is ready to move on from their Twitter spat, suggesting the rapper only deleted tweets that may potentially land her in legal trouble.

Cardi B is taking a step back from her heated social media feud with Candace Owens. After going back-and-forth with the conservative political pundit for two days straight, the rapper has deleted tweets from their exchange.

Candace was quick to notice Cardi’s sudden change in attitude and react to it. “Gee. I wonder what made @iamcardib delete the photoshopped tweets regarding my husband and brother,” she questioned the Bronx femcee’s action. “Too late, degenerate. You mess with my family, I won’t stop until I’m the CEO and chairman of that WAP.”

Cardi then responded to Candace’s speculation, writing on her own page, “Actually I deleted all the tweets between us from the beginning because my platform is for fun and entertainment.” Claiming that social media bickering “was not entertaining anyone” and “was getting boring,” she urged the author to “get a life Candy it’s been two days.”

Candace, however, isn’t convinced that the “WAP” hitmaker is really ready to move on from their Twitter spat. Suggesting that the 28-year-old only deleted tweets that may potentially land her in legal trouble, she wrote back, “You did not delete all of the tweets pertaining to me- you specifically deleted the ones in which you LIED about my family claiming you personally saw the tweet written from me on twitter while I was trending. Even Snopes called out your filthy lie.”

Cardi insisted that she “did” delete the tweets, while including a link to her “Up” music video. Not falling for the Grammy Award-winning artist’s trick, Candace claimed, ” ‘Let me check YouTube to see if Cardi B deleted a tweet on Twitter’. Your fans are stupid. Mine are not.”

When a Twitter user suggested that the two should make peace instead of suing each other, Candace further blasted Cardi for posting the “Photoshopped” tweet. “I am a forgiving person but Cardi KNEW the tweet was doctored, KNEW it was about private family members and spent a full day lying to her millions of fans saying she KNEW it was real,” she wrote. “That’s next level psychopathic-but to be expected from a woman who has drugged and robbed men.”

Cardi has not responded to Candace’s latest diss, but she urged her fans to respond to trolling tweets about her by sharing the “Up” clip. “Guys I will be a little busy till later on the day .If any troll is bothering or tweeting about me just reply back with a video clip of ‘UP’ .Have a nice day !!Face throwing a kiss Talk to yall later,” she tweeted.

The back-and-forth between Cardi and Candace started with the latter’s criticism on the former’s raunchy performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, calling it “an attack on American values.” At one point, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker brought up Candace’s old tweet in which she seemed to acknowledge that her husband “did cheat” on her with her own brother.

The political commentator, however, claimed that the tweet was fake and the hip-hop star only helped spread the Photoshopped tweet as “real.” When Cardi insisted that the tweet wasn’t Photoshopped, Candace then gave Cardi an ultimatum to recant her claim before she takes legal action against the raptress. Cardi then fought back by declaring that she’s going to sue Candace for saying she spread a lie.