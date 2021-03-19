Cardi B Inspired by Rihanna to Become Next Billionaire

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ femcee cites the Fenty Beauty mogul as one of her biggest inspirations, aside from Jay-Z, and wants to follow in her footsteps as a ‘billion-dollar woman.’

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B wants to be a “billion-dollar woman” like Rihanna.

The “Up” hitmaker – who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset – looks up to artists like the “Work” hitmaker and hip-hop superstar Jay-Z, who have built lucrative business empires alongside successful music careers, and wants to follow in their footsteps.

Speaking to Stationhead, the 28-year-old rapper said, “When I came to the game and people used to be like, ‘Who do you look up to?’ I always used to say, ‘I don’t look up to nobody,’ because I didn’t really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me.”

“Now that I’m at the level that I’m at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z. And I’m not just saying it to kiss a*s or anything. I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she’s a whole billionaire.”

“But for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that’s what I strive to be. That’s what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman.”

Speaking about rapper Jay-Z – who is married to Beyonce – Cardi added how “he’s from the hood just like me. He’s from the hood and this man’s a whole billionaire. And that’s just all about strategy and that’s just all about shaking hands, that’s just all about putting plans together.”

Rihanna is a billionaire largely thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line while “99 Problems” hitmaker Jay-Z has several business ventures and most recently sold a majority stake in streaming service to Tidal and 50 per cent of his champagne brand to LVMH, which shifted his net worth to a whopping $1.4 billion (£1 billion).