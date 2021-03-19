Caitlyn Jenner Confirms Return for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Final Season

Instagram

The Olympic gold medalist, who starred on the show from the beginning until its 13th season, credits the long-running series for bringing her family ‘very close together.’

AceShowbiz –

Caitlyn Jenner is set to help send “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” off. With the show coming to an end with the currently airing season 20, the former Olympic gold medalist has confirmed that she’s going to return to the show for one last time.

The 71-year-old revealed her return to “KUWTK” during an interview with ET‘s Nischelle Turner. Admitting that she “enjoyed” her time on the show, she said, “Put it this way, I am in the final season. Over the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show.”

Reflecting on her time on the E! reality series, Caitlyn opened up, “I think I had probably some of the best conversations with my kids on camera.” She went on explaining, “A lot of times, you know, things happen and as a parent, you’re going, ‘Oh, I better talk to the kid about that,’ and you just don’t do it as quickly.”

The transgender right activist then credited the show for bringing her family close together. “You know, you kind of, it’s uncomfortable, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and so I think it really brought the family much closer,” she confessed, before adding of what she’s learned from her interaction with her family on “KUWTK”, “One thing that I have learned in being involved with this family is let them speak for themselves.”

On the show’s end, Caitlyn said, “It was a great experience, and that’s the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it’s kind of sad.” She, however, remains optimistic about the future of her children, saying, “But all my kids, every one of them, even not just the ones on the show, but all my other children that I have. I couldn’t be more proud. They couldn’t be more successful. They’ve all worked very hard. Great work ethic, and they’re really good people, so that’s the most important thing.”

Caitlyn started joining “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007 along with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. She left the show after 13 seasons and started her own series “I Am Cait“, but it only lasted for two seasons.