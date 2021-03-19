Buying 1 BTC is ‘like owning 60 cars’ By Cointelegraph

Bank of America analyst slams Bitcoin: Buying 1 BTC is ‘like owning 60 cars’
Bank of America (NYSE:) analyst Francisco Blanch has slammed as “exceptionally volatile”, “impractical” and an environmentally disastrous asset that’s useless as a store of wealth or an inflation hedge.
For good measure Blanch also asserted the cryptocurrency is an impractical method of payment as it can only handle 1,400 transactions per hour compared to the 236 million transactions processed by Visa (NYSE:).
