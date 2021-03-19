Bullishness for Bitcoin continues despite its struggle to reclaim $60,000 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) continued to face strong resistance at the $60,000 level on March 19 as bulls spent the day climbing back from an early morning drop which briefly pushed BTC into the sub-$56,500 range.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that after being rejected at the $60,000 level on March 18, the price of Bitcoin hit a low of $56,268 in the early hours on Friday before dip buyers returned to help lift the price back above $58,500.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
daily chart. Source: Coin360