Bullishness for Bitcoin continues despite its struggle to reclaim $60,000 By Cointelegraph

Bullishness for Bitcoin continues despite its struggle to reclaim $60,000
(BTC) continued to face strong resistance at the $60,000 level on March 19 as bulls spent the day climbing back from an early morning drop which briefly pushed BTC into the sub-$56,500 range.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that after being rejected at the $60,000 level on March 18, the price of Bitcoin hit a low of $56,268 in the early hours on Friday before dip buyers returned to help lift the price back above $58,500.
